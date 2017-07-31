CAT ferry experiencing engine troubles

(Photo: Jill Brady/Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The CAT Ferry, which services routes between Portland and Nove Scotia, is having some engine issues.

According to an official with The CAT, the ferry line is experiencing engine trouble and will stay docked in Portland through Tuesday morning.

As of 3 PM Monday, the evening trip, and Tuesday morning's trip have been canceled.

Any customers with questions are asked to call (877) 762-7245 for more information

© 2017 WCSH-TV