Cashier working Christmas Eve shift stares down gun barrel

M. Kmack , WCSH 12:59 PM. EST December 26, 2017

UNITY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Christmas Eve shift behind as cash register went from tedious to terrifying when a robber pulled a pistol on the clerk.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the Family Dollar store at 145 School Street in Unity after receiving a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said their investigation determined the clerk was compelled at gunpoint to empty the till, and then the robber ran off with the money.

A security camera took a picture of the robber, but a mask blocked most of his face from view. Using the few details about his appearance they were able to gather, police described him as a white male, about 5'8" tall with a thin build.

Deputies used a dog to try to find the robber, but they were unable to pick up his track.

