Casco Bay ‘island kingdom' goes on sale for $8 million

The Hope Island complex in Casco Bay, owned by John Cacoulidis, went on the market last week for $7.95 million. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Scorpio Island Corp. via Press Herald)

HOPE ISLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Searching for a private estate with thousands of feet of shoreline, a mansion, and room for servants, horses and livestock, all within a 25-minute boat ride from Portland?

Look no further than Hope Island, a secluded paradise in Casco Bay that is owned by developer John Cacoulidis. The 86-acre getaway that is part of the town of Chebeague Island is on the market for $7.95 million.

