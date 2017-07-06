WCSH
Casco Bay ‘island kingdom' goes on sale for $8 million

Peter McGuire, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 9:58 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

HOPE ISLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Searching for a private estate with thousands of feet of shoreline, a mansion, and room for servants, horses and livestock, all within a 25-minute boat ride from Portland?

Look no further than Hope Island, a secluded paradise in Casco Bay that is owned by developer John Cacoulidis. The 86-acre getaway that is part of the town of Chebeague Island is on the market for $7.95 million.

