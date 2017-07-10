SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Casco Bay Bridge is open to traffic after a power outage Monday afternoon forced officials to shut it down.

Ted Talbot with the Maine Department of Transportation said an electrician was sent to fix the problem. The bridge originally lost power to three gates on the northbound side, before losing power to both sides.

People who were stuck on the bridge told NEWS CENTER evacuations were underway.

