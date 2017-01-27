Car seen skirting barriers before hitting train

A car and train collide at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Brighton Ave. and St. John St. in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Witnesses to a crash at a railroad crossing in Portland told police that the driver of the car wove around traffic and safety barriers before colliding with the train.

The crash shut down the intersection of Brighton Ave. and St. John St. during the height of the morning commute on Friday. It also brought the Amtrak Downeaster Train 682 to a stop.

Police said the car's driver was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Also in the car were two children, ages 5 and 9, who walked away unhurt. No injuries were reported by any of the train passengers.

By the time the scene was cleared and traffic was moving, the train was 40 minutes behind schedule.

