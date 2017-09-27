Car hits and kills pedestrian on Poland road

A car veered off into the woods after the crash that killed a pedestrian along Route 26 in Poland

POLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man walking along a road in Poland died after being hit by a car.

Police did not provide the victim's name and placed his age somewhere in his 40s.

The car that hit him was traveling north along Route 26 at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It then veered off the road and hit a tree.

Police said the woman who was driving was hurt and sent to the hospital, but her injuries were not life threatening.

Neither drugs nor alcohol factored into the crash, according to police.

