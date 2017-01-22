One dead after car goes into riverbank in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One person is dead after serious car crash in Westbrook Sunday morning.

According to the Westbrook Police Chief, a female occupant in the car has died. The car was almost completely submerged in a river off of Spring Street as of 11:30 a.m.

Rollins Scuba Associates are on the scene. Police say they are unsure if other victims exist in the car, river or elsewhere.

Westbrook PD Chief Janine Roberts explains what officials believe happened to the car that crashed into the river in Westbrook this morning

Police have closed down Spring Street as they respond to the crash. They expect the street will be closed for several hours.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2016 WCSH