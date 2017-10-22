Car crashes into Crooked Mile cafe in Portland

The storefront of the Crooked Mile cafe after a car ran into the front of the builidng overnight. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A car crashed into the front of the Crooked Mile coffee shop and cafe early Sunday morning injuring one man, according to the Portland Police Department.

Lt. Robert Doherty tells NEWS CENTER the accident spurred from a two car crash at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Stevens Avenue. One of the vehicles spun out after hitting the second car and crashed into the storefront, going right through the wall. Police say the accident happened at about 1:45 Sunday morning. The male driver of the vehicle that crashed into the store was taken to Maine Medical Center, the extent of his injuries in unknown.

Central Maine Power was called out to the scene to shut off the power to the building shortly after the accident occurred.

Lt. Doherty says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and charges are expected to be filed as early as Monday.

