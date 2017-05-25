Car crashes into Arundel Fire Dept.

A car crashing into the wall of the Arundel Fire Department caused significant damage (Photo: Jerry Beaulieu)

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of being the ones to rush to an emergency, firefighters in Arundel had an emergency come to them.

The York County Sheriff's Department said a car driven by 25-year-old Kastara Ylonen of Biddeford smashed into the Arundel fire station around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. The part of the building she hit is used as sleeping quarters for firefighters and emergency medical technicians. No injuries were reported inside the building.

Ylonen was the only person in the vehicle. Deputies said she had to be pulled out of the vehicle and was taken to Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford for observation.

Ylonen was charged with OUI and is set to appear in Biddeford District Court on July 19.

The Sheriff's Department said damage to the fire station is estimated to cost $50,000.

