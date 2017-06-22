Car crash in Arundel kills 20-year-old man

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A driver did not survive being thrown from his vehicle in a crash in Arundel.

The York County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Austin Cole of Kennebunk was pronounced dead at the place where he was found along Sinnott Road.

Deputies said they were called in by a neighbor who heard the crash around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The evidence they collected led investigators to conclude that speed may have contributed to the crash. Deputies said Cole was heading northbound when he lost control and hit a tree. As the car rolled over, Cole was thrust out of the drivers seat.

No other vehicles were said by investigators to be involved in the crash.

