Car abandoned after crash, police looking information

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland are looking for information about a car left empty after it crashed into bushes in Portland.

It happened at 340 Riverside near the intersection of Riverside street and Warren avenue.

(Photo: Ctsy Portland Police)

Portland Police tell NEWS CENTER they found the car around 7:00 a.m. Friday but believe the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

If anyone witnessed the accident they are asked to call 874-8575.

