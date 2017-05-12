Car abandoned after crash, police looking information

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland are looking for information about a car left empty after it crashed into bushes in Portland.
It happened at 340 Riverside near the intersection of Riverside street and Warren avenue.
Portland Police tell NEWS CENTER they found the car around 7:00 a.m. Friday but believe the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
If anyone witnessed the accident they are asked to call 874-8575.
