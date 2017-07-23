Cap's Tavern in Brewer demolished, owner says 'goodbye'

BREWER, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Community members in Brewer said goodbye to a familiar place Sunday.

Cap's Tavern, the neighborhood bar that was severely damaged in a fire earlier this month, was demolished Sunday.

"I've had 10,000 things go through my mind, 10,000 different feelings," owner, Del Merritt, said, "it was 10 years of hard work."

Del Merritt bought the bar nearly a decade ago. He says watching the building come down gave him closure. A few remnants from the bar were saved from the rubble and will be kept as mementos.





Cap's Tavern in Brewer is coming down. Our interview with the owner tonight on #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/FiVlsmBWck — Tennyson D. Coleman (@TennysonTV) July 23, 2017

