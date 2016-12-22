Cape Elizabeth dad shares downsides of having kid home for Christmas

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) - Clothes all over the house, milk left out of the fridge, loud gatherings with friends.



These are some of a Maine dad's complaints about his college daughter being home for Christmas. Dan Howard of Cape Elizabeth has posted a two-minute video on Facebook of himself describing scenes that are likely familiar to any parent with a child home from college.



He doesn't say his daughter's name or where she goes to college in the video.



Howard shares tales of carrying his daughter's heavy luggage through the airport and being unable to sleep as she bakes cookies and cupcakes at 3 a.m. with her friends. He ends by jokingly wondering if he can get Uber to take her back to school early.



The video has more than 850,000 views.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.