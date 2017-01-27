Can you disconnect from your job on your day off?

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – France passed a law at the beginning of 2017 that gives workers the "right to disconnect" from work-related tasks when they are not in the office. The U.S. may never see a law like this, but employees around Bangor had plenty to say about it.

Cheryl Michaud is the owner of Westmarket Square Artisan Coffeehouse in downtown Bangor. She recently left her career in pharmaceutical sales to pursue another dream: the coffeehouse. Michaud left the fast-paced sales world because she felt it was too hard to balance work and life at home.

"I was just starting to come off of my work week and relax and here it is, the middle of Saturday, and I just got pulled back in," Michaud said. "Sometimes that’s stressful for people, sometimes that anxiety-inducing for other people”.

Now that she is a manager herself, she wants her employees to feel that they have that balance of work and fun. She said she won't interrupt their weekend with texts or calls, and also set boundaries ahead of time with employees so they don't feel pressure to respond on their days off.

"I think it is important for people to be able to disconnect," Michaud said. "Now that I'm on the other side, I want to make sure that folks that work for me know that that's a choice."

The French law states that employees don't have to respond to work-related emails or phone calls after business hours and on weekends.

Westmarket Square Coffeehouse Manager Wayne Johnson feels employees should have that right but understands certain positions have responsibilities that are unavoidable.

"Certain things need to get done, and if you're the only one that can answer the question the day has to go on,” Johnson said.

He also believes some people really like to work. "There are a lot of people that are really work focused and they just want to work all the time and if you know if they want to work when they are off the clock, go for it."

