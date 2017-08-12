Camp Sunshine's Watermelon Festival

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body found in Portland Harbor
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Exeter hospital evacuation
-
NOW: South Portland Little League
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
NOW: Teen paralyzed after ATV crash
-
House boat
-
Cherryfield court appearance
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
South Portland defeated in Little League World SeriesAug 12, 2017, 3:31 p.m.
-
Two fatal crashes in Waldo CountyAug 12, 2017, 3:44 p.m.