Camden Police looking for man, woman suspects in burglaries

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Camden police are searching for a man and woman they believe broke into three businesses in the downtown over the weekend.

Detective Curt Andirck with Camden Police says the suspects took cash from all three businesses and broke windows and doors to get inside.

Police are asking for the public's help. If you recognize the people in the video you are asked to call Camden Police at 207-236-7953.

© 2017 WCSH-TV