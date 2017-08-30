California man linked to 'Purge of Maine' online sex shaming

Investigators have charged Buster Hernandez of Bakersfield, California with creating the Purge of Maine Facebook group where he is accused of sharing sexually-explicit pictures of young women

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEWS CENTER) -- A man accused of exposing the private pictures of women in Maine and across the country is now himself facing exposure.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Indiana identified 26-year-old Buster Hernandez of Bakersfield, California as the creator of the Purge of Maine. Under that heading, multiple online accounts were created over the last several years where sexually-explicit pictures of young women were posted. But it was another case that led investigators to Hernandez.

In 2015, police in Brownsburg, Indiana contacted the FBI to help find the person behind the online alias Brian Kil. Police said he had been communicating through Facebook with an underage female from Plainfield, Indiana. He coerced her with threats of physical violence into sharing sexually-explicit pictures.

In an excerpt from a message released by police, he said, "I am coming for you. I will slaughter your entire class and save you for last." The threat shut down two area schools and a store for the day.

Two other underage victims in the same area also came forward with complaints about Brian Kil. One victim said her private pictures were posted online when she stopped going along with his demands. The other victim was urged to attend a public meeting about the investigation and report back with the details.

As investigators traced the messages back to Hernandez, they linked him to similar cases in ten states including the Purge of Maine. The charges against Hernandez include threats to use and explosive device, threats to injure and sexual exploitation of a child. He made his initial court appearance in California on Aug. 4, and he is scheduled to stand before a magistrate judge in Indianapolis on Aug. 30.

If convicted on all counts, Hernandez could be sent to prison for 15 to 30 years.

