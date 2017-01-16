By MLK Day 2018, Portland street could be named after the late Civil Rights leader

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A main vein in Portland could be renamed after the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after a proposal was brought to the city's Sustainability and Transportation Committee.

Franklin Street stretches from Portland's Back Cove to the Maine State Pier on Commercial Street in the Old Port. It's very likely where a driver will exit and enter the city via I-295.

City Councilor Jill Duson, who serves on the committee, has been pushing for a memorial to Dr. King Jr. in the city of Portland for years; according to the NAACP Portland chapter, Maine's largest city does not currently have one. An Internet search also reveals that no city or town in Maine appears to have a street named after MLK Jr.

Duson says she plans to bring up the topic at the city's annual NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. dinner Monday night. The Sustainability and Transportation Committee will also discuss the proposal at a meeting on January 17th. A public hearing on the matter will be held on February 15th.



