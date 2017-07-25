Buxton man exposes himself to 7-year-old, now not allowed in town

John Cote. Ctsy Maine State Police

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police have arrested a man from Buxton for exposing himself to a 7 year-old girl while riding his bicycle in Hollis.

State Police say 34 year-old John Cote exposed himself on Rope Walk drive in Hollis to a young girl and then again to a group of people.

Police arrest Cote on Sunday, July 23 and is being charged with indecent conduct and violation of conditional release from a previous arrest for assault, trespassing and failure to submit to arrest from the Buxton Police.

Cote was taken to the York County Jail and was later released on bail.

Cote is not allowed to be in Hollis as part of the terms of his release.

© 2017 WCSH-TV