Businessman and philanthropist Peter Alfond dies

Amy Calder and Portland Press Herald , WCSH 10:27 AM. EDT July 11, 2017

WATERVILLE, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Waterville native Peter G. Alfond, the son of philanthropist Harold Alfond, died Monday night of complications from malaria that he contracted on a trip to Africa.

Colby College President David Greene issued a statement to the college community Tuesday saying he received the news of Alfond’s death Tuesday.

