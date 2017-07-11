Businessman and philanthropist Peter Alfond dies

WATERVILLE, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Waterville native Peter G. Alfond, the son of philanthropist Harold Alfond, died Monday night of complications from malaria that he contracted on a trip to Africa.
Colby College President David Greene issued a statement to the college community Tuesday saying he received the news of Alfond’s death Tuesday.
