Businessman and philanthropist Peter Alfond dies

(Photo: Joe Phelan/Portland Press Herald)

WATERVILLE, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Waterville native Peter G. Alfond, the son of philanthropist Harold Alfond, died Monday night of complications from malaria that he contracted on a trip to Africa.

Click HERE to read the full story from The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Colby College President David Greene issued a statement to the college community Tuesday saying he received the news of Alfond’s death Tuesday.

© 2017 WCSH-TV