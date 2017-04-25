Business owners to Gov. LePage: Don't oppose the National Monument

Some businesses in the Katahdin region are not happy with Governor LePage’s continued opposition to President Obama's National Monument designation.

On Monday, the Governor said Obama violated the Antiquities Act. He says he will be traveling to Washington DC next week to testify in front a House Committee on Natural Resources subcommittee.

But many business owners in the region would prefer the Governor gives the monument his blessing. Jon Ellis, owner of Ellis Family Market in Patten was originally against the designation. He now is in favor of it. He says the Governor isn’t listening to the opinions of those affected by the project.

Jessica Massey, the owner of Designlab in Millinocket agrees. She says the monument is the best hope of stimulating the local economy.



