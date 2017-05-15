Bushes return to Maine

The Bush compound at Walker's Point.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine

President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara are back in Maine for the summer.

A spokesman for the President confirmed their arrival at Walker’s Point Monday afternoon.

“The times that I’ve been down there, there’s always been a bunch of people down there that are just trying to catch a glimpse of the President and he’s always been coming and going with his family,” said Bruce Danie of Gorham, visiting town for the evening.

Local business owners, like Robert Fischer of Mabel’s Lobster Claw, look forward to hosting the former President again this summer.

Fischer says the President does get some perks, like his own special table at Mabel’s, but otherwise, he and his staff treat the President like any other customer.

“We try not to make a big deal,” said Fischer “We have people sitting right to them. That’s the way it should be.”

