Bushes attend Route 9 bridge naming

President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, attend a bridge naming ceremony in Kennebunkport.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Another sign summer is coming, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara are back in Maine attending events in Kennebunkport.

The former first couple attended on Friday the re-dedication of a bridge that connects Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

Mr. and Mrs. Bush arrived just before the ceremony started - Mr. Bush smiling and waving to the crowd. After a few speeches, the former president used a pair of scissors to cut a ribbon to complete the rededication.

Town leaders and business owners in the area say seeing the Bushes is still a special occasion, decades after they first started coming there for the summer.

"I just think they're classy people," said Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack, which served as the arrival area for the couple before the ceremony. "They're really very, very classy people. They treat everyone with amazing respect. They have respect for our town. He is by far, one of my heroes."

The Bushes are expected to also make an appearance at Kennebunkport's memorial day parade later this month.

"It's never lost on the members of the community," said Stuart Barwise, chairman of the Kennebunkport Board of Selectmen. "Certainly I appreciate seeing them every time and it never gets old, it's always special."

The bridge being rededicated was named after Matthew Lanigan, a businessman, and selectman who was well known in the Kennebunks.

He died five years ago of complications from a brain aneurysm at age 48.

