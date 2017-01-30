Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages to oversee new pot law

Grower perspective on legal recreational pot (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER) – Governor LePage has given the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations oversight over the recreational marijuana law and says the executive branch needs money to implement the law.

Governor LePage signed an Executive Order Monday giving the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations oversight for the new recreational marijuana law in Maine.

The commissioner of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will now oversee any rulemaking for the new law.

“BABLO already has expertise in managing retail sales, licensing and enforcement as well as the process of rulemaking.”

LePage’s office says they will not use funds to implement the legalization of recreational marijuana until the Legislature makes an appropriation.

LePage’s office says they need resources to implement the new law.

“We submitted language to direct rulemaking to BABLO and requested funding from the Legislature to implement it, but the Speaker of the House killed it. The longer Democrat leadership plays these political games, the more they show the Maine people who they really are. If they fail to do the right thing, I will take action to make sure rulemaking for the Marijuana Legalization Act Mainers is done properly and paid for appropriately.”

Maine is the 8th state, along with the District of Columbia, to legalize recreational pot despite federal prohibitions on the drug.

