Bump in deer permits reflects a healthy herd

Deer (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's plan to again increase the number of deer hunting permits in the state is up for a public hearing this week.



The state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says it's planning to offer more than 65,000 permits this year. That's an increase of more than 45 percent from last year's total, which was itself a 60 percent bump from the previous year.



State biologists say deer have had strong survival rates over recent winters. The permits the state gives out are "antlerless deer" permits that allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex, which helps control the breeding population.



The permit proposal will be the subject of a hearing on Wednesday at the Augusta Armory on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

© 2017 Associated Press