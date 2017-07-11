Buddy to Buddy: Sara Devine's Story

Sara Devine breast cancer survivor.

FRANKLIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sara Devine from says even after all the surgeries and procedures curing her of breast cancer, the journey may not be over.

The mom and kindergarten teacher says she lived a very full life before breast cancer. She jumped right back into life after beating breast cancer but she was surprised when life did not feel the same as it had before.

Devine thought she would feel relief, joy and gratitude after beating breast cancer and when she didn't she felt embarrassed.

Devine says she was depressed.

"I should be grateful and thankful..."

Finally Devine reached out for help. She says admitting that she was depressed was the start to getting happy again.

Devine says anyone can ask for help even after they are physically healed.

