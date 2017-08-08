Buddy to Buddy: Andrea's Story

Andrea Gelder

(NEWS CENTER) — One of the many hurdles cancer patients face is how to share the scary news of their diagnosis with family and friends.

Andrea Gelder says using humor helped get her through her battle with breast cancer.

When Gelder told her adult daughter about her cancer diagnosis she used her dry sense of humor to break the ice.

She told her daughter, "Listen to what I have to say. It will not take very long...I have breast cancer."

Gelder says using humor made talking about breast cancer much easier because people could see she was not approaching her battle with anxiety.

