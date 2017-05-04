Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip to retire from public engagements

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop carrying out public engagements sometime between now and August.

The palace said Thursday that the 95-year-old Philip will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role attending engagements.

In the past Philip has suffered heart problems but has maintained a vigorous public schedule.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will continue to carry out a full program of public engagements.

Prime Minister Theresa May expressed gratitude to Prince Philip upon his retirement, thanks him for supporting the queen.

