Brownfield man charged after allegedly assaulting a woman

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Police responded to a 911 call on Sunday, August 20 around 2 a.m. for a reported "'rolling domestic'" after a witness heard screaming and saw a female being assaulted in his driveway.

The initial assault occurred inside and outside of a motor vehicle on Haley Town Road. The victim was fleeing to the witness' residence for help.

Fryeburg Officers took out their tasers on the scene, but did not employ them on Craig J. Robinson, 28, from Brownfield. Robinson was found in nearby woods and taken into custody.

Robinson was then transported to Oxford County Jail and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence Assault (Class B Felony) on the 31-year-old female victim from Hiram.

No bail has been allowed.

Fryeburg Rescue responded to the scene afterwards the treat the victim's injuries on her face, arms, and legs.

