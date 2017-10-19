Brother of fallen Marine says Trump never reached out

From left, Capt. Ben Cross' brother, Ryan Cross, his mother, Valerie Cross, and his father, Robert Cross, along with other family members gather in front of Ben Cross' casket as he is laid to rest. (Photo: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald)

BETHEL, Maine (AP) - The brother of a Marine who was killed in the crash of an Osprey aircraft says President Donald Trump never reached out to the family, either by letter or phone call.



Capt. Ben Cross of Bethel, Maine, was one of three Marines killed in the crash in August off Australia's coast. His older brother, Ryan Cross, who's an Army veteran, said Trump portrays himself as a champion of the armed forces but that it's "all talk and no action."



He said Thursday that it's upsetting to see the president politicizing fallen military service members. He said "actions speak louder than words" when it comes to reaching out to families.



He said his family did get calls and letters, or both, from the defense secretary and member of Maine's congressional delegation.

