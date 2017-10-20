Bright foliage, brighter smiles in Pittston

Todd Gutner spends a fall morning with first grade students at Pittston Consolidated School

PITTSTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Todd Gutner didn't think any sight could top the drive to Pittston with the fall foliage exploding with color all around him. And then he got there.

The students and teachers at Pittston Consolidated School gave Todd such a warm welcome on Thursday, he said he was already planning another visit before he left.

Pittston Consolidated School principal Donna Tardif smiles for a picture with NEWS CENTER's Todd Gutner

Todd spent most of his time in Pittston with the first grade class talking about the science skills that he uses every day in his job as Chief Meteorologist at NEWS CENTER.

Todd has more visits planned and looks forward to sharing his interest in science with students across Maine.

