Bridgton police investigating after report of fundraising scam

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are investigating after a fundraiser was thrown for woman that community members thought was battling cancer. A significant amount of money was raised, but police say they are now looking into whether the woman was sick at all.

A post on the Depot Street Tap House’s Facebook page says the business owners may have been duped by one of their employees.

The bar owners say the employee said she was fighting cancer for more than a year, but they recently got a tip that made them question the woman’s claims, and took it straight to police.

Police have spoken with the District Attorney’s office but no charges have been filed and an investigation is still underway.

NEWS CENTER tried all day Wednesday to get in touch with the woman in question, but have not yet heard from her. We will bring you more information as this case progresses.

