BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Bridgton Police Department is asking the public help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Bridgton Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page and stated the male entered a residence in West Bridgton on 9/23/17 around 11:10 at night.

If you recognize him, please contact Officer Muise at (207) 647-8814 or message the Bridgton Police Department Facebook page.

