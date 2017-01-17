Brewer Police make arrest in Motor Inn robbery

49-year-old Anthony Yurchick

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Police in Brewer have arrested a man in connection with a robbery that happened at the Brewer Motor Inn on Tuesday morning.

49-year-old Anthony Yurchick of Blue Hill, was charged with Robbery, Theft, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on an Acme Road residence in Brewer, where additional evidence was recovered.

There are also additional warrants for his arrest out of Hancock County.

The Brewer Police Department thanks the Bangor Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for their help in the arrest. They also thank the concerned public for providing leads to Yurchick's whereabouts.

