Breton's Blog: What to expect from Jose as it passes south of Maine

Jose remains a hurricane and is slowly moving north. It's in a precarious position for New England right now, but we are expecting it to stay far to our south.

The forecast hasn't changed much over the last few days. We are in line for fringe effects.

By far, the greatest impact will be in the form of building seas causing beach erosion and splashover around the time of high tide Wednesday. Mainers with marine or boating interests should prepare appropriately.

The Sunday evening forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm approximately 70 miles southeast of Nantucket and 225 miles southeast of Portland Wednesday. Any changes in the forecast track are unlikely to significantly change the outcome for us.





Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Fog will linger for a while near the coast, keeping temperatures in the 60s. Inland towns will see some breaks of sun, pushing temperatures to around or a bit above 70 during the afternoon.

Some rain may develop well ahead of the storm center on Tuesday. This is known as a "predecessor" rain event, meaning the rain precedes the actual storm by a few to several hundred miles. It's tough to determine when and where these will develop, but the risk exists for showers which can produce briefly heavy rain, especially in southern Maine.

Otherwise, Tuesday will be largely cloudy and cooler, with highs mostly in the 60s. Much like the past few days, it will have a muggy, damp feel.

Seas will start to build Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday's midday and late night high tides are of concern for beach erosion and splashover. Coincidentally, these tides are among the highest of the month. Minor coastal flooding can't be ruled out in the most susceptible areas, especially Wednesday night.





Areas of rain will linger into Wednesday as the storm makes its closest pass. However, it's possible central and northern Maine stay mostly dry, with rain confined to southern and coastal areas, depending on the track.

Any wind gusts on Wednesday should be limited to the southwestern coast. York county has the highest chance of wind gusts over 30 mph.

By the way, once the storm drifts south during the middle part of the week, we may be in for a great stretch of sunshine from Thursday through next weekend. Keep your fingers crossed.

