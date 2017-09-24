Breton Blog: September 'Scorcha', When Fall Actually Arrives

The first weekend of fall may be in the books, but it felt more like July. Sunday's highs between 85 and 90 degrees made it a scorcher.

Between the official observing sites used for records, towns like East Millinocket and Hermon hit the 90 degree mark.

Augusta and Caribou broke records for the date. Bangor tied its record of 88. Portland's lofty record of 88 was safe, but we came close to breaking it before the seabreeze kicked in.

Monday should be another record breaker inland. My forecasted highs below may be a bit conservative in spots. We may match the highs hit on Sunday. Once again, a seabreeze will develop along the coast, knocking the beaches back to the 70s in the afternoon. It'll be a sticky seabreeze, not a refreshing one, due to the high humidity.

In the high humidity, there's a good chance a fog bank forms and moves into the coast Monday night, lasting into Tuesday morning. That'll make Tuesday a cooler day in some coastal towns, while inland spots push 90 again.

If you're looking for fall, it's in the 7-day. The big ridge in the jet stream, responsible for the summer warmth, will break down and be replaced by a trough later in the week. A chunk of cool (but not cold) air will move in for next weekend, sending us back to more typical fall air. Friday's highs may struggle to hit 60 inland. We'll stay in the 60s into next weekend with overnight lows in the 40s for most, 30s in the coolest spots.

By the way, we've heard from a lot of you who can use some rain for wells and gardens. Unfortunately, no big rainstorms are in our forecast anytime soon. During September into the middle of October, any beneficial rain usually comes from a tropical system or its remnants. We're not into nor'easter season yet.

