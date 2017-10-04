Train reportedly derails after colliding with tractor-trailer in Danforth

DANFORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police and fire departments have been called to a tractor-trailer truck and train crash on Route 1 in Danforth.

A Washington County dispatcher said the collision included an explosion of some kind and there are reports that the train derailed. The dispatcher said the fire was put out at about 8 p.m.

He said Route 1 in Danforth is closed and people should seek alternate routes.

This story is developing. Updates to follow.

