ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Senator Susan Collins announced she will NOT run for governor of Maine anytime soon.

Collins put an end to months of speculation when she made her announcement at the Samoset Resort in Rockport Friday morning.

Collins is Maine's senior U.S. Senator, having held her seat as a Republican since 1997.

She started her announcement on Oct. 13 by saying America must overcome "the excessive bipartisanship and lack of civil discourse both in Washington, D.C. and in our country," so that America can tackle serious issues.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 05: Senate Intelligence Committee members Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) (L) and Sen. Angus King (I-ME) arrive for a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill October 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

Contemplating whether to give up her seniority in the United States Senate and the influence it grants, has been a major factor in her decision.

Collins had postponed making her decision because those close to her said she was carefully giving thought to what would be best for Mainers.

And many Mainers have strong opinions about what Collins should do.

Even Collins' family members, many of whom still live in her hometown of Caribou, said they've been left in the dark regarding her decision.

Her brother, Sam Collins, told NEWS CENTER:

"I know she has delayed the decision a couple of times because she is giving it very careful thought on what would be best for Mainers and certainly for herself as well."

Collins made her announcement Friday, October 13 at the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce's quarterly business breakfast.

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan recently went to D.C. to talk to Collins about her decision-making process.

