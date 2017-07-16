Family dollar is also on fire. (Photo: Karen Charrier)

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Restaurants and shops in Waterboro complex reported on fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters currently responding to Asian Taste on Main Street in Waterboro. Dispatch from nearby stations is being called in for help.

Other businesses in the building have also caught fire, including the Family Dollar and Ace Hardware stores.

This story is currently developing. NEWS CENTER will update.

© 2017 WCSH-TV