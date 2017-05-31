Close BrainDrops: Most Misspelled Words by State Keith Carson, WCSH 5:58 PM. EDT May 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Google released data of the most misspelled words by state. Or, more specifically, the word that was most often Googled "How do you spell _____." Maine's word is very respectable if you ask me. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Two cases of Powassan Encephalitis identified in Maine May 31, 2017, 2:03 p.m. Governor considers releasing female inmates for tourism jobs May 31, 2017, 8:36 a.m. Group of Mainers protest for more money for education May 31, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs