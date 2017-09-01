Boy serves beverages for the bikeless

Both a peddler and a pedaler, Reagan Flagg raises money for fellow cycling enthusiasts at his lemonade stand (Photo: Kassy Flagg)

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Kids who lost their bicycles in Hurricane Harvey have a friend in Maine.

Reagan Flagg is four years old and lives in York. After hearing about the natural disaster in Texas, his mom, Kassy Flagg, said Reagan came up with an idea to help other kids like him.

Drink up! It's for a good cause (Photo: Kassy Flagg)

They set up a lemonade stand on Thursday morning to raise money to replace bikes that were ruined or washed away by the storm.

Maybe it was Reagan's natural salesmanship or maybe it was sympathy for his cause. Whatever the reason, business was brisk, and by the end of the day, he counted $116 in the till. That amount was doubled by his grandfather, who promised to match every dollar he earned.

Reagan Flagg wants to give other kids the happiness he feels as he coasts along on his tricycle (Photo: Kassy Flagg)

Kassy says they'll donate the money to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund managed by the humanitarian organization, Samaritan's Purse.

