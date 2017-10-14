Boy battling cancer gets special surprise from firefighters

(Photo: Tim Sevigny)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Biddeford boy has captivated people from around the world. Brock Chadwick was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a rare, high-grade cancer in the brain and spine. But he is not allowing the cancer diagnosis to spoil his favorite holiday. Brock's family recently took to Facebook to ask people to send the 7-year-old Halloween cards.

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, Brock got a big surprise from the Biddeford Fire Department and Local 3107. Firefighters showed up in full force to help decorate his home. It was a total surprise that came after Brock’s mom started a Facebook campaign to help her little boy celebrate his favorite time of year.

Cards have arrived from around the world. The kindness of strangers is making all the difference for this one of a kind little boy. If you like to help put a smile on this little fighter’s face send cards to or go to Fight With Brock.

