Boy, 4, okay after being struck by car in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police tell News Center a 4-year-old boy was struck by a car on Saturday morning while riding his bicycle on Haven Road.

The little boy was hit when he rode around a car that was pulling out of an apartment complex. The driver did not see him due to his height. Windham Police Officer Josh Katuzny says the little boy was with his family when the accident occurred.

He went on to say the four-year-old is expected to be ok, "he was up and walking around before being transported to the hospital."

