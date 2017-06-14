Bond proposal spokesman optimistic about vote tally

1930s 1940s MALE HAND... (Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStoc, (c) H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The spokesman for a $50 million bond proposal in Maine says he's cautiously optimistic that it passed muster with voters, but it'll be several days before the vote tally is confirmed.

Spokesman Mike Saxl says a survey of results from several towns points to support for the sole measure on the statewide ballot. But he said it's too early to celebrate. Clerks have three days to report unofficial tallies to the secretary of state.

The proposal called for the Maine Technology Institute to distribute $45 million in grants for upgrades in aquaculture, marine technology, forestry and agriculture. The Small Enterprise Growth Fund would direct the remaining $5 million to small businesses.

Mainers generally support bond proposals, especially those aimed at economic development. Local referendums and elections also were on Tuesday's ballots.

