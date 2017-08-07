Bond forged in tragedy: Officer reconnects with four children he helped

Ctsy Maine State Police

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One Maine State Police officer reconnected with a family of four children he hasn't seen since July of 2011.

Trooper Nathan Jamo was the first officer on scene the night the children's mother was murdered in a domestic violence incident in New Gloucester.

Police say Jamo stood guard on a neighbor's porch protecting the four children from their mother's killer, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time. When more police arrived, Jamo made sure the kids got safely to family but has not seen them since.

Jamo says all the children are happy, healthy and active. They are being raised by their grandparents.

Before posing for the camera, Trooper Jamo gave all of the kids State Police patches and let them look through and sit in his cruiser while answering lots of questions about his equipment.

(Pictured with Trooper Jamo is Javanni, 6, Jiselle, 6, Julissa, 6, and Ja’kai, 13. This is shared with permission of their grandparents.)

© 2017 WCSH-TV