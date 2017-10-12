Bomb threat reported at Katahdin Elementary School

Empty Classroom (Photo: Ernesto Diaz, (c) Ernesto Diaz)

STACYVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A bomb threat was reported at Katahdin Elementary School Thursday afternoon, according to Maine State Police.

They say school officials reported the threat just before afternoon dismissal. Students were dismissed on time and classes were not disrupted.

School officials and troopers checked the school with a K-9 and found no evidence of explosives or harmful devices.

Law enforcement said they will not release the type or nature of the threat as the investigation is ongoing.

