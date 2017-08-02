Bomb threat causes evacuation of Hannaford in Saco

(Photo: Karen Spiller)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A bomb threat caused the evacuation of the Hannaford Supermarket in Saco Wednesday.

Saco police said they received a complaint just before 1:45 p.m. that a person had received a text message which asked if anything had happened yet at the Hannaford in Saco.

A subsequent text message implied someone had just put a bomb inside of the supermarket.

Saco police met to address the threat with Hannaford management and other plaza store managers, and all stores at the plaza located just off I-195 on Main Street (Route 1) were evacuated as a precaution.

State police brought in two K-9 bomb detection dogs. Nothing was detected and the plaza was reopened.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who received the implied threat was familiar with whomever or whatever was sending the text messages.

