Body recovered from water 15 miles east of Kennebunkport

United States Coast Guard (Photo: United States Coast Guard)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – The Coast Guard recovered a body Thursday 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunkport.



A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders at Sector Northern New England about 11:15 a.m. and reported finding the body in the water.



A motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, in New Hampshire, recovered the deceased body and transferred it to the New Hampshire Coroner’s office for positive identification.

© 2017 WCSH-TV