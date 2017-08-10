WCSH
Body recovered from water 15 miles east of Kennebunkport

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 3:57 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – The Coast Guard recovered a body Thursday 15 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunkport.

A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders at Sector Northern New England about 11:15 a.m. and reported finding the body in the water.

A motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth Harbor, in New Hampshire, recovered the deceased body and transferred it to the New Hampshire Coroner’s office for positive identification.

