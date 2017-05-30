Body of missing canoeist recovered from Saco River in Fryeburg

Jennifer Bousquet of South Berwick.

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police confirmed the body of missing canoeist, Jennifer Bousquet, was recovered from the Saco River in Fryeburg on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maine Game Wardens, Jennifer Bousquet, 38, of South Berwick, had been missing after she fell off of a canoe into the river on Saturday. Wardens say they found her body about 300-400 yards and approximately 8 ft from where she was last seen.

Chief Potvin had his officers patrolling the fast-moving river this Memorial Day weekend.

Maine Game Wardens had been searching for Bousquet since she fell out of a canoe on Saturday. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Bousquet was canoeing with her friends Brian Day, 54, of South Berwick and Wayne Demers, 62, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, when their canoe flipped over, sending all three into the frigid river. The two men made it out of the river, but Bousquet did not.

Saco River where crews searched for Jennifer Bousquet. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Two Fryeburg police officers raced to help. Nate Desjardins, 20, was out on the river for his first day of on-duty training with veteran officer Dale Stout, 51, who friends say knows the river well. During the attempted rescue, their boat hit something in the water causing both of them to be thrown overboard. Desjardins and Stout were airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center.

Stout, one of the two Fryeburg police officers hurt in Saturday’s violent boat crash on the Saco River left the hospital Monday.

Desjardins remains in critical condition, according to his chief and hospital staff. He suffered intensive head trauma, according to a family statement given to NEWS CENTER Sunday

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Spokesperson John MacDonald said the Saco River is very popular with canoeists, it is generally safe around July and August when the water is shallow. There is one area of the river, Walker's Falls, where a set of rapids has caused canoes to capsize and could be dangerous this time of year when the water is cold and treacherous.

Corporal Mike Joy, the Warden Dive Team leader, said they "hope for a rescue when [they're] diving," but that when divers are involved, it is typically a recovery mission.

"It's a tough time," Chief Potvin said, "It's the first time one of our watercrafts has been involved.

"The police force is actually a pretty small community in Maine," said Warden Service Maj. Chris Cloutier, "so we know almost every person who is a law enforcement officer, so it does impact everyone involved."

The Maine Warden Service confirmed to NEWS CENTER Sunday night that the search for a missing woman in the Saco River is now a recovery mission.

"The conditions are extremely dangerous," said Cpl. Joy. "The current is strong. There are a lot of obstructions."

"It's a jungle of debris," he said. Lots of debris gets caught in these areas, such as other tree limbs, baseball hats, and beer cans. He said it is likely that Bousquet's body may be caught in one of these areas.

Major Chris Cloutier said alcohol was a factor and the river is extremely, high, fast, and cold due to recent rains.

