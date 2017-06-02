Body of missing canoeist recovered from Raymond pond

Search crews look for a 52-year-old man from Connecticut whose overturned canoe was found floating on Panther Pond in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A canoeist who disappeared while paddling on a pond in Raymond has been found dead.

The search effort began Thursday night on Panther Pond in Raymond and continued Friday morning.

Wardens said 52-year-old Christopher Hughes from Connecticut set out alone and without a life jacket on a canoe trip along the pond's eastern shore around 10 p.m. When his friends heard Hughes yelling, they called for help.

Investigators said their search initially turned up an overturned canoe. By daybreak, divers had also joined the search. And hours later, Hughes's body was found.

Wardens say a life jacket could have saved his life.

"People need some type of system to help keep them buoyant no matter how good of a swimmer you are or how close to shore you are" John MacDonald said. MacDonald is with the Maine Wardens service. "Things can happen, you can hit your head when you go over or whatever it might be or if you're alone, a life jacket will keep you up".

The body has been transported to Augusta for examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Hughes body will be transported to Connecticut to a funeral home after examination.

